Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81. © Andres Pantoja/dpa

It was announced on the fashion designer’s social media channels that Vivienne Westwood (81) had died in London.

Munich – The famous and eccentric fashion designer Vivienne Westwood is dead. She died at her home in Clapham, South London, according to her fashion label’s social media account. It also says that the 81-year-old “passed away peacefully in the presence of her family”. No information was initially given about the cause of death.

Westwood was born at Tintwistle in Derbyshire on April 8th. The extravagant fashion designer changed the fashion world, especially in the 1970s, with the invention of her punk fashion. She always loved it colorful and motley. She combined a wide variety of patterns and fabrics in her pieces, creating her very own style. She also worked in German-speaking countries. From 1989 to 2005 she taught fashion design at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna and at the University of the Arts in Berlin.

On her social media channels, it goes on to say that she pursued the things she loved until the end. She worked on her fashion, on her art, she wrote a book and tried to make the world a better place. “She lived an amazing life. Her ingenuity and influence over the past 60 years has been tremendous and will continue into the future.”

Not only Westwood died today, December 29th. Brazil’s football legend Pelé also died after a long, serious illness.