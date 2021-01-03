Alexander Shadrin, one of the founders of Russian economic journalism and modern business communications, died at the age of 50. Reported by Interfax with reference to his friends and colleagues.

“Journalists who have worked with Alexander Shadrin for many years remember the unique combination of his human qualities – uncompromising professionalism and warmth,” the message says. The cause of the journalist’s death was not specified.

Shadrin’s last place of work was the post of director of public relations at Rosgeologia. Prior to that, he worked for such publications as Kommersant and Russian Telegraph, as well as in corporate communications.

On December 29, 2020, Alexander Kharchenko, a veteran of Soviet and Russian journalism, a former TASS agency’s own correspondent in Estonia, died. He was 72 years old.