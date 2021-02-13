Olympic champion in the USSR national team weightlifter Yuri Vlasov died at the age of 85. Powerlifter Mikhail Koklyaev was the first to report the death of the eminent weightlifter. The athlete published a related post in Instagram…

Later, the president of the Russian Weightlifting Federation Maxim Agapitov confirmed this information to Chempionat.com. On January 21, it was reported that Vlasov was hospitalized. The former weightlifter was taken to the intensive care unit, but later his condition improved.

A native of Donetsk region, he won gold at the World Championships four times and became the European champion six times. He also has a gold medal at the 1960 Olympics. Four years later, he won silver at the Games in Tokyo, losing first place to his USSR national team partner Leonid Zhabotinsky.

Vlasov was also popular abroad. The film actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has repeatedly called himself a fan of the Soviet weightlifter. From 1993 to 1995, Vlasov was a deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.