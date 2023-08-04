Died of water intoxication: she drank four bottles of water in 20 minutes

Died from drinking too much water. An unusual case that comes from the United States, where a 35-year-old woman died of an unusual case of water intoxication.

Ashley Summers, a mother of two, was spending some time at the lakeside for the Fourth of July holiday, along with her husband and two young daughters.

According to family members, on the last day of the holiday he had begun to feel very thirsty, drinking large quantities of water in a short time. According to Brother Devon Miller, he drank four bottles within 20 minutes. Shortly thereafter she began to feel ill, complaining of severe migraines and dizziness.

Returning home she was knocked unconscious in her garage and was taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana but never regained consciousness. The cause of her death, water intoxication, surprised even the doctors. In fact, these are rare cases, which occur especially in summer in people who work outdoors.

The risk is that an excessive amount of water can undermine the functionality of the kidneys. According to experts, it is therefore essential to maintain a balance with electrolytes such as sodium, potassium and chloride.