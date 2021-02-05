Amnesty international calls on the Guinean authorities to shed light on the deaths of at least four prisoners during their pre-trial detention in the prison center in the capital Conakry. The organization which investigates human rights violations around the world expresses particular concern about the current situation in Guinea.

Deaths in custody

It may not be new. The conditions of detention in Guinea, as in other African countries, are contrary to the minimum standards required by international law, but the situation seems to be worsening. according to information from Amnesty International. In two months, four people including three opponents lost their lives during their pre-trial detention in the central prison of Conakry. “A natural death” according to the official announcement.

“To conclude with natural deaths without making a thorough investigation, and to authorize the release or the hospitalization of the detainees only when their cases are hopeless, testifies to a deep contempt for the human life” Fabien Offner, West Africa researcher at Amnesty International.

Political prisoners

According to several testimonies collected by Amnesty, the families of the prisoners are not informed of the state of health of their loved one or learn it too late. This is the case of Roger Bamba, a parliamentary attaché, member of the national youth council of the UFDG (opposition). He was arrested in September 2020 for comments “likely to disturb public security “. He died in custody three months later “consequences of illness” , according to the Department of Justice.

“I was never told that he was ill, never … Every time I went there, I presented my license to communicate, but I was refused the visit, telling me that I was forbidden to see political prisoners ” A prisoner’s wife to Amnesty International

An “inhuman” prison

Amnesty International, which visited Conakry’s central prison four times, between 2015 and 2019, recalls that the conditions of detention there are “inhuman”. Built for a capacity of around 300 people, this prison accommodates nearly 2,000 inmates and has only one doctor. For lack of means, prisoners are often deprived of care. The human rights organization especially condemns the arbitrary detentions and arrests which have multiplied in recent months, due to a protest movement against a third term of Alpha Condé.

At least 400 people have been arrested and imprisoned since the proclamation of the third victory of President Condé, at the head of the country since 2010.