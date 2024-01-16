Died of anaphylactic shock after eating tiramisu: the manufacturing company was banned

She had died of anaphylactic shock after eating a tiramisu listed as vegan. Just under a year after the tragedy that took the life of 21-year-old Anna Bellisario, the investigating judge ordered the ban on the owners of the laboratory that produced the “Tiramisun Mascherpa”.

The facts date back to January 26, 2023 when the 21-year-old, strongly allergic to dairy products, had eaten in a vegan restaurant in Milan. Before ordering the jar of tiramisu she had asked if it contained dairy products, also checking the label. However, after eating a teaspoon she felt ill and shortly afterwards she fainted, later ending up in a coma. She was taken to San Raffaele, where she died five days later.

Based on the wiretaps ordered by the Milan prosecutor's office, yesterday the judge for preliminary investigations, Fiammetta Modica, ordered a disqualification measure for those responsible for Glg Srl, the company producing tiramisu. Giovanna Anoia and Giuseppe Loiero, mother and son aged 61 and 36, will not be able to carry out any activity dealing with the production and trade of food products for a year. Both are under investigation for manslaughter. The interceptions

and the reconstruction of prosecutors Tiziana Siciliano and Luca Gaglio “draw a worrying picture of unscrupulousness”. According to the accusation, the company's employees had not had adequate training and the work floors where the different types of desserts were produced were not separated. In the case of tiramisu, mascarpone would have been used as an ingredient.

“The negligent conduct allowed the confusion between ingredients of animal origin such as mascarpone and ingredients of plant origin,” declared the prosecutor's office led by Marcello Viola. “When you produce a product like this you don't think about allergy sufferers, you are making it for vegans…”, the words, quoted by La Repubblica, said by the 61-year-old owner in an interception from a year ago.