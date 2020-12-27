The mother of the 13th world chess champion Garry Kasparov, Klara Kasparova, has passed away. Kasparov announced this on Twitter, without specifying the cause of death.

He called her his role model and wise counselor.

The Russian Chess Federation expressed its condolences after the death of the mother of the world champion, who was 83 years old.

We add that Klara Kasparova was an engineer and scientific secretary at the research institute. When Garry Kasparov turned 18, she quit her job to help her son build a career.

Kasparov became the 13th world champion in 1985 and held that title until 1993.