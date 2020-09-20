Longcat, also known as Nobiko-chan, died. A photo of a white cat being held in her arms has become one of the most popular cat memes on the Internet. Another popular meme was the hit of Mikhail Shufutinsky on September 3.

The departure of the popular cat was reported by pikabu and 2ch / Dvach.

The real name of the cat is Nobiiru, which means stretched out in Japanese. This is a white fluffy cat, the body of which has been stretched several tens of times using a graphic editor.

The meme originated in Japanese Futaba, from where it migrated to 4chan, where it was given the name Longcat and the status of a mascot. Subsequently, by means of the natural network distribution, Longcat ended up on Dvacha.

