fSoccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez mourn the loss of their newborn son. “It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our baby boy. It’s the greatest pain a parent can feel,” the couple wrote in a joint statement shared by the Portuguese on his social media channels on Monday night.

The wording suggests that her son apparently did not survive the birth of twins. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to have some hope and cheerfulness in this moment,” it reads. “We will always love you,” the parents write in memory of their lost son. Privacy is requested at this difficult time.

The Manchester United player announced in October that he would be the father of twins. Ronaldo (37) previously had four children. He has 11-year-old son Cristiano and twins Eva and Mateo (4), who are from surrogate mothers, as well as four-year-old daughter Alana Martina with Rodriguez.

The pair met in Madrid in 2016 when the Portuguese was playing for Real Madrid. In 2017, Ronaldo said he wanted to have seven children – matching his world-famous shirt number. “That’s my fetish number,” Ronaldo told the French sports newspaper “L’Équipe” at the time. His partner only emphasized last year that she wanted to have more children.