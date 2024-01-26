Died in prison at just 21 years old, after a day of agony: the prosecutor asks for it to be dismissed but the mother's tenacity manages to reopen the investigation. The sad story dates back to 13 December 2021, when the young IC, who entered the Regina Coeli prison in precautionary custody for just three months, was found dead in his cell, according to what was learned.

And this despite the fact that he had been in a state of torpor and semi-consciousness since the morning of the day before, causing concern even in his companions. The autopsy ascertained that the boy died after respiratory agony, caused by the compromise of respiratory function, determined by the synergistic combination between the drugs prescribed by the prison doctors and the narcotic substance of the methadone type which illicitly reached the prison and then given to the young man.

The Prosecutor's Office investigates but then asks for it to be dismissed

The lawyer Marilena Colagiacomo

The Rome Prosecutor's Office has started investigations against unknown persons, to shed light on the boy's death. Investigations which ended with the prosecutor's request for dismissal. The young man's mother, a woman resident in Veroli, determined to fight to get to the truth about her son's death, presented opposition to the request for dismissal, through the lawyer Marilena Colagiacomo who highlighted the obligations of the medical and paramedical staff and the penitentiary police who were supposed to monitor the prisoner's state of health and intervene to prevent or promptly remedy the circumstances that led to the twenty-year-old's death.

“Failure to monitor”, the investigating judge's hypothesis

The investigating judge rejected the prosecutor's request for dismissal, ordering the continuation of the investigations, in order to verify any criminal liability for failure to supervise and supervise the prison police, doctors and paramedics.



