The Guardia Civil rescue team, SEREIM (Rescue and Mountain Intervention) managed to local the body of a man who died when a cave collapsed in on him.

The emergency number 112 received a call at 10:45 p.m. on Friday evening to say that a cave house (Cortes de Baza – Granada) had collapsed, trapping and killing the elderly resident inside.

Both the Guardia Civil rescue team and the nearest fire service were called out to the scene of the incident.

Owing to the instability of the affected cave and the depth that it goes into the hillside, the rescuers decided to put off attempting to dig their way through until daylight as the Guardia Civil had already confirmed that the semi covered victim was already dead.

(News: Cortes de Baza, altiplano, Granada, Andalucia)