Everyone remembers the pain that this mother was forced to face just two months ago: she had lost a parent and her little girl

Life is sometimes unfair and unpredictable. The story of this one mom went around the world through social networks, breaking the hearts of many people.

Stephanie Croteau lost his life in a dramatic road accident. Everyone had gotten to know his name, after the tragedy that had affected his family. Just two months ago, the woman had lost his mother and her 10 year old daughter. She had left her 3 children with their grandmother, as she used to do to go to work or run daily errands. No one could ever have predicted what would happen in that house.

Kim Fairbanks, this is the name of the grandmother, she lost her life at the hands of her neighbor, who broke into her apartment with a rifle. The woman died together with her 10-year-old granddaughter. The other two children, a 12-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, are were injured. Fortunately, not seriously and shortly after they were able to return to the arms of their mother Stephanie Croteau.

The mother didn’t even have time to grieve, to get up and take back her life, for the sake of her two surviving children. She was involved in a road accident and unfortunately he lost his life instantly. News that broke the hearts of all those who knew her and who had supported and helped her since that dramatic day:

There are no words to express what the Croteau family is facing. Our thoughts and prayers go especially to the children.

Now he is at peace with his daughter and his mother. There are no words that can describe the pain and devastation the family is feeling.

The friends have started a fundraiser, with the aim of help the two childrennow left without their mother.