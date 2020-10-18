In the Tambov region, at the age of 82, the great-great-granddaughter of the poet Alexander Pushkin, Professor, Doctor of Agricultural Sciences Galina Usova, died, reportedly on the site Michurinsk State Agrarian University.

As specified in the university, the farewell to her will be held on October 18 at the Bogolyubsky Cathedral in the city of Michurinsk.

Usova was born in Arkhangelsk in 1938. In 1957 she entered the Fruit and Vegetable Institute in the Tambov Region (now the Michurinsky State Agrarian University).

Usova’s scientific research was associated with the study of the variability of clonal rootstocks in the nursery, as well as with the elucidation of the genetic nature of mutant clones. In addition, she was the compiler of the “Red Book of the Tambov Region”.

Earlier it was reported that in St. Petersburg at the 92nd year of life Russian archeologist, professor, doctor of historical sciences Anatoly Kirpichnikov died.