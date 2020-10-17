In the city of Michurinsk, Tambov Region, at the age of 82, the great-great-granddaughter of the poet Alexander Pushkin, Professor Galina Usova, died. This was announced by Dmitry Galkin, head of the public relations department of Michurinsk State Agrarian University, reports TASS…

Farewell to Usova will take place on the morning of October 18 at the Bogolyubsky Cathedral.

Usova was Pushkin’s great-granddaughter through her great-grandmother Natalia Vorontsova-Velyaminova. She was born in 1938. It is known that Galina Usova was one of the authors of the Red Book of the Tambov Region: Plants, Lichens, Mushrooms.

