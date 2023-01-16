Gina Lollobrigida died

Goodbye to Gina Lollobrigida, the ‘Bersagliera’ was 95 years old. Born in Subiaco on 4 July 1927, the iconic actress of Italian cinema had won seven Donatello’s David, Golden Globestwo Silver Ribbons and a star on the famous walk of the stars, the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Directed by the greatest Italian directors, from De Sica to Germsfrom Monicelli to Soldiershad worked alongside the greatest stars of the international star system such as Burt Lancaster, Humphrey Bogart, directed by John Huston and King Vidor.

Born in Subiaco on 4 July 1927, Gina Lollobrigida she made her film debut in 1947 with the film “Follie per l’opera”, soon achieving vast popularity and becoming the most representative diva of Italian cinema of the post-war period for the international public.

Since 1975 she has devoted herself mainly to photography and sculpture, a few years after the extraordinary television success with “The Adventures of Pinocchio”, directed by Luigi Comenciniwhere she played the Fairy with Blue Hair.

Subscribe to the newsletter

