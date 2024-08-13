Health, ASL sentenced: 1 million to the family of the deceased 40-year-old. Wrong diagnosis

A ruling of the Court of Florence is destined to set a precedent, for the death of a patient 40 year old cancer patient the ASL Toscana she was sentenced to a maxi compensation to the family: €950,000 plus interest. The reason? They had the diagnosis was wronga malignant tumor had been mistaken for benign. The fact – reports Il Corriere della Sera – dates back to 2014 when the woman of Empoli he goes to visit a specialist clinic of the ASL in nearby Fucecchio for a small lump in the breast. After having examined her, the doctor performed a fine needle aspiration, sending the sample to the lab to have it analyzed. And right here, according to the trial report, something is not working.

Thus the oncologist – continues Il Corriere – discharges the woman, reassuring her about the benign nature of the nodule. But the reality is very different. After 15 months the woman’s condition gets worse and only then do the doctors in the same clinic realize that the tumor is malignant in origin and that in the meantime it has developed with metastasiThe patient begins the appropriate treatment anyway, but it’s too late. She herself is the one who started the lawsuit against the ASL clinic to ask for compensation for damages, because it is evident that something went wrong. But he dies at the age of 40, during the trial. “The medical error, following an incorrect cytological diagnosis, – the sentence reports – led to a reduction in the lady’s chance of survival by more than 70%and has therefore had a significant impact on the good of life, placing itself in direct causal correlation with death”.