A gym in Torreón, a town in the north of Mexico, has become the scene of a terrible event. A young woman of 22 years old, Ariatna Lizeth Mata Esparza, she died suddenly while training. The young woman, described as in perfect health, died on August 16 following a sudden collapse while performing barbell squats. That same day, she learned the results of her exams to become a kindergarten teacher.

As reported by local authorities and confirmed by the Daily MailAriatna allegedly lifted an excessive weight during a squat exercise. This is what triggered the illness, which ended in tragic epilogue. Despite the immediate intervention of the paramedics, every attempt to revive her was useless, and the young woman was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

The causes of death were clarified by the autopsy, which revealed that Ariatna had suffered from anoxemiaa condition characterized by a lack of oxygen in the blood. According to a spokesperson for the local Attorney General’s Office, this serious condition was triggered by excessive physical exertion. Due to the reduced availability of oxygen, a fatal stroke occurred.

What is Anoxemia?

Anoxemia is not a rare phenomenon, especially in contexts of intense physical activity and in environments with particular characteristics. Torreón, located at an altitude of about 1,100 meters above sea level, has conditions in which the absorption of oxygen can be difficult during physical exercise. Doctors explain that, at such altitudes, the body uses more oxygen than it can absorb, leading to a dangerous drop in blood gas levels and subsequent cellular necrosis.

This can cause high blood pressure, which in some cases can cause blood vessels to burst, resulting in a brain hemorrhage, like the one that affected Ariatna. It has not been determined at this time whether the young woman had any pre-existing conditions, but available information indicates that she had no known heart problems.

Ariatna’s mother, Selene Esparzaexpressed his grief in a touching message on social media, writing: