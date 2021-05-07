In Moscow, at the age of 101, the former secretary of the CPSU Central Committee Yegor Ligachev died. It is reported by TASS with reference to the head of the department of information policy of the administration of the Tomsk region Alexei Sevostyanov.

As reported Telegram-channel Mash, Ligachev had bilateral pneumonia. A few days ago, he was admitted to the intensive care unit, where he was connected to a ventilator. In addition, doctors discovered multiple autonomic disorders in the former secretary and assessed the politician’s condition as extremely serious.