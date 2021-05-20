Former Governor of the Perm Region Gennady Igumnov died at the age of 84. This was announced on Thursday, May 20, by the State Duma deputy from the region Igor Sapko on his Instagram page.

“He was the first popularly elected governor of the Perm region, a competent professional, open in communication and a very wise person!” – wrote Sapko.

He noted that Igumnov was a mentor and teacher for him.

The Governor of the Perm Territory Dmitry Makhonin also expressed condolences to the family and friends of Igumnov.

“Gennady Vyacheslavovich will forever remain in our memory as a true professional and patriot of the Kama region, responsible, active, purposeful, sincerely loving his native region and his fellow countrymen,” text…

The cause of death of the ex-governor was not specified. The date and place of the farewell will be announced later.

Gennady Igumnov was born on October 27, 1936. Since 1983, he began to work in leading positions in the apparatus of the Perm Regional Executive Committee. In 1996 he was appointed Governor of the Perm Region. In the same year he was elected to the same position following the results of the second round of the first governor elections in the history of the Kama region. He held this post until 2000.

He was awarded the Orders of Merit for the Fatherland, II and III degrees, and has a number of other awards.