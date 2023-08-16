Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Gennady Zhidko dies in Moscow

In Moscow, after a long illness, the former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia and ex-commander of the Eastern Military District Gennady Zhidko died. This was announced by the Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Mikhail Degtyarev in Telegram-channel.

He noted that the colonel-general was 57 years old. “I was lucky to know this man, very attentive to the needs of a simple soldier and very demanding in his service. It is these commanders who are called commanders, ”Degtyarev wrote in an obituary.

The governor clarified that Zhidko in Syria led the headquarters of the group of troops, in Khabarovsk he served as commander of the troops of the Eastern Military District, in Moscow – Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia.

According to data from open sources, Gennady Zhidko was born on September 12, 1965 in the city of Yangiabad (Uzbek SSR). He graduated from the Tashkent Higher Tank Command School.

Zhidko was awarded the title of Hero of Russia, in addition, his awarded Order “For Merit to the Fatherland” IV degree with swords, Order “For Military Merit”.