Deputy Director for Research, Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums named after I.I. Mechnikov, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, former chief sanitary doctor of Moscow Nikolai Filatov died in the capital at the age of 66. This was stated by RBK at the institute on February 4, without specifying the cause of death.

Filatov was born in 1954 in the Tula region. In 1977 he graduated from the First Moscow Medical University. Sechenov, after which he worked as an epidemiologist at a plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

Since January 1993, Filatov served as head of the Office of the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being in Moscow, and the chief state sanitary doctor in the capital.

He was removed from office on May 15, 2012. The Rospotrebnadzor website noted that this was done “in accordance with the legislation on the state civil service of the Russian Federation and legislation on combating corruption.”

Filatov is the author of over 60 published scientific and practical works. Under his leadership, the development and implementation of the concept of reforming and improving the activities of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of Moscow, the creation of a unified information and analytical system “Environment-Health” was carried out.

Awarded with government awards, including the Order of Friendship in 1997.

Laureate of the Prize of the Government of the Russian Federation in the field of science and technology for 1997 for the work “ECOSTAN – a system of ecological assessment of technogenic pollution of the environment and public health.”