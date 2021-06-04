The first president of AvtoVAZ and a former associate of the oligarch Boris Berezovsky, Vladimir Kadannikov, died at the age of 80. About it reported on the website of the administration of the city district of Togliatti.

Kadannikov died on Thursday, June 3. The cause of death is not named.

The administration said that Kadannikov went through all the stages of his working career from a locksmith to the general director of AvtoVAZ. “During his leadership in difficult economic conditions, the team of AvtoVAZ has always continued to work steadily, all results were achieved without numerical job cuts and social guarantees for the plant’s employees were preserved,” they noted.

In 1996, Kadannikov was appointed First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia. Awarded the titles of Hero of Socialist Labor, Knight of the Order of Lenin, the Order of the Red Banner of Labor, the Order of Friendship of Peoples, the Order of the Badge of Honor, the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, third degree, the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise.

According to, described in the book “Berezovsky and Abramovich. Oligarchs from the Highway ”State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshtein, Kadannikov was suspected of financial fraud. It was clarified that he, together with Berezovsky and the former governor of the Samara region, Konstantin Titov, took part in the construction of the ABBA plant, but the enterprise was never launched, and $ 50 million was never returned to shareholders.

As the newspaper Kommersant wrote, Kadannikov remained a close associate of Berezovsky until 1997.