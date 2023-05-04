Former artistic director of the Masterovye Theater Valentin Yaryukhin dies at 71

The former artistic director of the Russian drama theater “Masterovye” Valentin Yaryukhin has died. This was announced on the official website cultural institutions.

“The name of Valentin Nikitich is closely connected with the history of our theatre. In 2005, he was invited to the post of artistic director of “Masterovy”. It was with the arrival of this original director, a graduate of GITIS, a student of Mark Zakharov and Anatoly Vasiliev, that a new history of the Masterovs began as a professional theater,” the publication says.

The cultural figure died at the age of 71. The cause of his death was not mentioned in the obituary.

It is known that Yaryukhin served as a stage director and artistic director of the Masterovye Theater until 2011. In 2012, he was awarded the honorary title of Honored Worker of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan.

