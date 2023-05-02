Channel One: Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin dies at the age of 59

Soviet and Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin has died at the age of 59. relevant information leads “First channel”.

The death of the designer was announced by his wife Marina Yudashkina. The cause of death was kidney cancer at the last stage and metastases in the head, which were found in a celebrity in 2016.

Valentin Yudashkin is a Soviet and Russian fashion designer, born in the village of Bakovka, Odintsovo district, Moscow region. In 1987, the designer released the first collection called “Original Rus'”, which featured more than 150 models of dresses. In 1991, Yudashkin showed her clothing collection for the first time at Paris Fashion Week. At the same time, the fashion designer created costumes for the Russian Olympic team, and also participated in the development of uniforms for the military personnel of the RF Armed Forces.