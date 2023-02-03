Le Monde: French fashion designer Paco Rabann dies at 89

Spanish-born French fashion designer Paco Raban has died at the age of 88. On Friday, February 3, reports Le Monde.

The designer died at his home in Portsala, France. The incident was confirmed by the Spanish group Puig, which controls the fashion house and perfume business Paco Rabanne. The cause of his death is still unknown.

“Paco Rabanne wishes to honor our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88.” says in an official statement published on the website of the fashion house.

The founder of the haute couture house of the same name, Paco Raban was born on February 18, 1934 in the Basque Country. He gained worldwide fame by presenting his collection in 1966 in Paris. Clothing was made from alternative materials: plastic, paper, metal. Raban was the first to use musical accompaniment on the catwalk and was one of the first to invite black models to the show. His outfits were worn by movie stars, including Audrey Hepburn and Jane Fonda.