Died ex-soloist of “Tender May” Alexander Priko. This was announced by the former frontman of the band Yuri Shatunov in his Instagram-account.

“From the bottom of my heart I sympathize with the untimely death of Sasha Priko. I am shocked by the sad news and sincerely grieve. Bright memory “, – wrote the artist.

Infected with the coronavirus, Priko died at the age of 47. Shatunov did not specify what exactly caused his colleague’s death.

The fact that the musician was hospitalized in serious condition after being infected with the coronavirus became known on August 7. Later, the producer of Affectionate May, Andrei Razin, said that Priko developed lung cancer after being infected with the coronavirus. He recalled that he had always opposed smoking, but the band members did not listen to him. “Lena and I, Sasha’s wife, are doing everything possible to save him,” Razin said at the time.

Priko was the lead singer of Tender May until 1989. Later he performed as a member of the Mama collective, and then worked as an installer at a construction site.