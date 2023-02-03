He was dancing and having fun with friends and relatives, Angela Manfredonia was struck by a sudden illness: she was 46 years old

A marriage unfortunately ended in tragedy. It happened in Trecase, a municipality in the city of Naples. Angela Manfredoniaa 46-year-old woman residing in Sarno, lost her life while celebrating, eating and dancing with friends and relatives.

It was located at niece’s wedding, during what should have been an unforgettable day. While she was dancing with the other guests, Angela Manfredonia was struck by a sudden illness.

Those present saw it collapse to the ground. They immediately raised the alarm on 118 and in a short time, the health workers reached the place.

Angela Manfredonia was transported in red code to allLeonardo hospital in Castellammare di Stabia. Unfortunately, by the time he reached the health facility, it was already too late. The doctors could do nothing to save her life and were forced to declare his death.

Angela Manfredonia’s family filed a complaint

The woman’s family members have filed a complaint with the police and are asking that shed light on the causes of Angela’s sudden and unexpected disappearance. It is not yet clear whether an autopsy will be ordered.

News that shocked the community, there are many people who wanted to show closeness and support to the family members of Angela Manfredonia.

A marriage that unfortunately will now be remembered with sadness. It will now be up to the prosecutor to investigate and reconstruct the last hours of the 46-year-old’s life. The family wants the truth to come out about the cause of her death. For now, the hypothesis is that of a sudden illness.

Unfortunately Angela is not the only victim of a sudden illness in recent days. Luigi Melone, called by all “Gigione”, lost his life to soli 41 years old on the Island of Elba. He didn’t answer his phone and hadn’t opened his business that day. Then, the heartbreaking discovery in his home.

In Vazzola, in the province of Treviso, Barbara Broggi was found dead aged just 45. She was home alone when she suddenly fell ill.