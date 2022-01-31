People’s Artist of Russia, Soviet and Russian screenwriter, director and film actor Viktor Merezhko died. About it TASS reported in the Union of Cinematographers of the Russian Federation. He died in St. Petersburg on January 30 at the age of 85.

The daughter of the filmmaker, Maria, clarified that the cause of death was complications from the coronavirus. According to her, the director fell ill in December and did not tolerate the disease well. On CT scan on January 10, it turned out that one of Merezhko’s lungs was 90 percent affected, and the second – 95 percent. After that, he was placed in intensive care.

Doctors were able to stabilize the artist’s condition and partially clear his lungs. However, later the director had complications, he held surgery, he died a week later. At the same time, on the day of his death, he “screamed that he was tired of being sick, and begged him to transfer him to a regular ward from intensive care.”

Related materials:

He will be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow next to his wife.

Merezhko is the author of the script for such films as “The Bog”, “Citizen Nikanorova is waiting for you”, “Leaving – go away”, “Relatives”, “Flying in a dream and in reality”, “A lonely woman wants to meet you” and “Pockmarked Hen”, as well as the series “Provincials” and “Sonka – Golden Pen”.

In addition, he was the screenwriter of the cartoons “Vasilisa the Beautiful”, “The Wise Minnow”, “Wolf – Gray Tail”, “Bear – Lime Leg” and “The Adventures of Lolo the Penguin”.

Bereavement

The first deputy head of the State Duma Committee on Culture, the writer Sergei Shargunov, called Merezhko’s death a bereavement. He remembered the director as a bright, versatile and very talented person. Among the scripts written by Merezhko, the writer noted “Flights in a dream and in reality” and “Kin”. “But, by the way, he has excellent scripts for cartoons based on Russian folk tales,” the deputy emphasized.

Film director Alexei German Jr. noted on Facebook that Merezhko was a great screenwriter.

Sensual, subtle, a man with his own sense of time and poetics Alexei German Jr. film director

He remembered that many years ago they lived quite close in Moscow. “I remember conversations, life, everyday life, every day takes away an era from us. What a sick day today, a bad day, a sad day, ”said the director.

Journalist and media manager Eduard Sagalaev, in turn, told RIA Newsthat he considered Merezhko a cheerful, warm and super reliable person, and pointed out his ability to make friends.

Black Sunday

On January 30, 2022, it also became known about the death of several more iconic figures in Russian cinema. First, there was information about the death of Leonid Kuravlev, one of the most famous actors in Russian cinema. The actor was 85 years old. Kuravlev died after a long illness: he had breathing problems, the patient’s condition was assessed as serious. On January 17, it was reported that the artist was in intensive care in a stable serious condition. He underwent a lung tomography, which showed a significant increase in the area of ​​damage to the respiratory system. Also, Kuravlev was diagnosed with cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood vessels and leads to impaired blood circulation in the brain.

In the afternoon, the death of the Soviet director and animator Maya Buzinova was reported. The editor-in-chief of the Soyuzmultfilm film studio, Sergei Kapkov, noted that it was she who animated Cheburashka. “Yuri Norshtein often says that all the uniqueness, touchingness, defenselessness and tenderness of this character come from her, from Mayechka,” he wrote. It was thanks to the talent of the deceased that such cartoons as “Mitten”, “Golden Boy”, “Aibolit and Barmaley” and many others were filled with life, Kapkov added.

On the evening of the same day, Olga Galitskaya, one of the most famous Russian film critics, a member of the Guild of Film Critics and Critics, died. The cause of death was a stroke due to COVID-19. She was hospitalized on Friday, January 28, with pneumonia. Journalist Ksenia Larina clarified that Galitskaya was alone and did not even have time to tell anyone that she was ill. The door of her apartment was opened by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who were called by relatives.