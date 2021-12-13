Russian director Sergei Soloviev died in Moscow. It is reported by Interfax citing a source surrounded by the filmmaker.

The interlocutor of the agency called a serious illness the cause of death, but did not specify what exactly was being discussed. Soloviev died at the age of 77.

Sergey Soloviev is a Russian film director, screenwriter and producer. He worked on such films as “Assa”, “Black Rose – the emblem of sadness, red rose – the emblem of love”, “Tender Age”, “Anna Karenina”, “One Hundred Days After Childhood”, “House under the Starry Sky”, ” Odnoklassniki “and” Melodies of the White Night “. At the beginning of 2019, under his leadership, the Theater-Studio SAS started working.

Soloviev was a People’s Artist of Russia and a laureate of the USSR State Prize. In 1981 and 1987 he was a member of the jury of the Venice Film Festival. In 2002, the director advocated the creation of an international festival of cinematic debuts “Spirit of Fire” in Khanty-Mansiysk and was its permanent president.