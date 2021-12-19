Russian director, screenwriter and producer Andrei Malyukov, known for the TV series “Saboteur” and “Mosgaz”, died at the age of 73. This was reported by his cousin, Honored Artist of the RSFSR Natalya Bondarchuk on her page in Facebook…

Bondarchuk said that the director passed away on Sunday, December 19, from the effects of coronavirus infection. According to her, in recent years, Malyukov was seriously ill.

“Our mothers, Inna Makarova and Nina Makarova, are sisters. We have one grandmother who raised us – the Siberian writer Anna German. We grew up together, Andryusha became a famous director, ”she said and added that watching his films would be the best memory of Malyukov.

Andrei Malyukov shot the picture “In the zone of special attention”, for which he was awarded the State Prize of the RSFSR named after the Vasilyev brothers in 1980. In addition, he worked on the films “34th Speedy”, “We are from the Future”, as well as on the series “Saboteur”, “Storm Gates” and “Mosgaz”.