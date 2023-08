Director Gleb Panfilov dies at 89

Director Gleb Panfilov has died at the age of 89. This was announced by the director of the theater “Lenkom” Mark Varshaver, reports TASS.

“People’s Artist of Russia Gleb Anatolyevich Panfilov, a film director of unique talent, director of a drama theater, has passed away,” Varshaver said. According to him, Panfilov proved this in Lenkom, where his performances were staged for many years.