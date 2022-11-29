Clarence Gilyard Jr. he died at the age of 66, the causes of death were not disclosed. The actor was born in Moses Lake in 1955 and goes down in history for various roles in rather famous titles; first among all Walker Texas Rangersin the detective Clarence played Jimmy Trivettewell-known ranger’s assistant Cordell Walker. However, Clarence’s acting career began in the 80s when he participated in the last season of CHiPs And My friend Arnold.

In 1986 it reaches more important names through the Top Guns from Tony Scottwhere he played Sundown alongside Tom Cruise. He then arrives at Karate Kid II it’s at Die Hardwhere he played Theo, a computer expert. From 1993 to 2001 he was engaged in accompanying Chuck Norris in the aforementioned Walker Texas Ranger and in 2005 remains alongside the martial artist in Fiery Process. In addition to these major names, he also has various minor roles

However, the artistic imprint left by the actor is not limited to the big screen, since 2006 Clarence had in fact dedicated himself to teaching, he worked as a professor of theater and cinema at the UNLV College of Fine Arts where he spent the last years of his life. The actor was much appreciated by his students and it was the university itself that communicated his death to the media.