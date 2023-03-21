Valeria Golino and Ornella Muti worked with him, he was a militant of the PCI

The director died in Rome Francesco, known as Citto, Maselli, was 92 years old. He was in fact also born in Rome, on December 9, 1930. The announcement of his death was given by Maurizio Acerbo, national secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party – European Left. Maselli had always been a militant communist and political commitment was central to his artistic works and life.

THE AD — "It is with great sadness that I have to communicate the news of the death of comrade Citto Maselli" Acerbo declared "I learned it from his wife Stefania Brai who has always been close to him. Italian cinema and culture are losing a master and a great director". In 1981 in Paese Sera Citto Maselli he said how he had an ambition never revealed "to be forgotten as a director and rediscovered as a photographer" as Paolo Mereghetti recalls in the Corriere della Sera. On that occasion Maselli was about to present his Polaroids at the Porretta Terme festival and to direct The Adventure of a Photographer for TV, based on the story by Italo Calvino.

who was Citto Maselli — Son of an art critic, Citto Maselli was baptized by Luigi Pirandello, family friend like many other intellectuals of the time. This must be why he has shown a propensity for the world of culture since he was a child. At the age of seven he learns Hamlet by heart and at 13 he helps the partisans during the Nazi occupation, entering the PCI just fourteen years old. After the years at Experimental Center of Cinematography in 1949 he made the documentary Bagnaia Italian village awarded in Venice. Thus begins his entry into the world of cinema, collaborating with Michelangelo Antonioni for both Chronicle of a love that for Lto lady of the camellias. His directorial debut came in 1953 with Storia di Caterina, an episode from the film Love in the City. At the age of 25 in 1955 the first film The Losers.

movies — His attention has always been directed to current events, to society, to the story of the moral crisis of the bourgeoisie with films such as The Dolphins of 1960 and The Indifferent of 1964 inspired by Moravia's novel. In the 60s he made several commercials, the famous Carousels including that of Peroni beer in which the claim was born Call me Peroni I'll be your beer!. After a few years in which he also devoted himself to comedy, in the 70s he returned to his commitment with Open letter to an evening paper of 1970 and The Suspicion of Francesco Maselli. In the 80s she often worked on TV but in 1986 she left Love story with Valeria Golino who won her first Coppa Volpi and in 1988 Private Code with Ornella Muti. In 1996 it comes out Chronicles from the third millennium in which the director returns to pursuing political themes. The latest movies are Fragments of the twentieth century of 2005 and The Red Shadows of 2009, in 2017 he participates in a collective film.