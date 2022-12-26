The former striker of the St. Petersburg FC Zenit, the champion of the USSR in 1984, Sergei Dmitriev, has died. About this on Monday, December 26, informed the press service of the club in his Telegram channel.

“Blue-white-blue express their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the legendary football player,” leads REGNUM team press release.

The 58-year-old football player died on Monday, December 26, clarifies RT.

In the main part of Zenit, the player made his debut at the age of 18, after which he spent another eight years there, the site notes. aif.ru. As part of the club, Dmitriev won the gold of the championship and the USSR Cup. Dmitriev played 192 matches for blue-white-blue and scored 59 goals, the site writes kp.ru.

The football player also played for the capital’s Spartak and CSKA, in which he also won the national championship once. In addition, Dmitriev is the silver medalist of the 1988 European Championship, notes “Sport-Express”.

On account of his six matches for the USSR national team and one goal scored, according to “Gazeta.Ru”.

In addition, during his career, Dmitriev represented Tyumen, Svetogorets and Smolensk Kristall, played in the championships of Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Israel and Germany. He was also repeatedly called up to the national team, writes “Federal News Agency”.