People’s Artist of Russia, cameraman Vadim Alisov, who shot the films “Cruel Romance” and “Station for Two”, died at the age of 80. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the rector of the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography named after Gerasimov (VGIK) Vladimir Malyshev.

“He died suddenly,” – said the agency’s interlocutor. The reasons for the death of the operator were not specified.

Vadim Alisov was born in Kiev in 1941. He graduated from the correspondence department of VGIK, where he then taught at the department of camera skills. He shot several dozen films, including the films “Good weather on Deribasovskaya, or It rains again on Brighton Beach” and “Shirley-myrli”.

In February, the death of Soviet cameraman Avetis Zenyan was reported. He passed away at the age of 86. Zenyan was one of the cameramen of the Soviet film “War and Peace” directed by Sergei Bondarchuk.