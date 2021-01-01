British actor Mark Eden, best known for his roles in the TV series “Doctor Who” and “Coronation Street”, has passed away at the age of 92, reported January 1 edition The sun with reference to the statement of the agent of the actor.

“It is with sadness that we report the death of actor Mark Eden. Today, January 1, 2021, he died in hospital, ”the newspaper reports.

According to the actor’s agent, Eden lived with Alzheimer’s disease for some time and was hospitalized in November.

Mark Eden is best known for his role in the ITV TV series Coronation Street. Eden also played the role of the traveler Marco Polo in the sci-fi series Doctor Who.

During his more than 50-year career in film and television, the actor starred in films and TV series “Corner Room” (1962), “Saint” (1963), “The Curse of the Crimson Altar” (1968), “Jesus of Nazareth” (1977), “Professionals” (1980), “Poirot” (1993), “Catastrophe” (2008) and others.

On the eve it became known about the death of the French actor, director and theatrical figure Robert Hossein. One of Hossein’s famous works was the role of Count Geoffrey de Peyrac in the French film saga “Angelica, the Marquis of the Angels”. In total, his track record includes more than 100 works in films and on TV.