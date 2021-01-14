The artistic director of the humorous magazine “Yeralash” Boris Grachevsky has died. About this agency TASS reported his wife Ekaterina Belotserkovskaya.

He died at the age of 72.

On January 14, he was immersed in a medical coma and connected to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation apparatus (a device for saturating blood with oxygen during the development of acute respiratory failure). Then the reason for the deterioration of Grachevsky’s well-being was the complications caused by coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus at Grachevsky was discovered at the end of December. At first he treated the disease at home, but then he was admitted to intensive care.

Boris Grachevsky has been the artistic director of Yeralash since 2002. He is also known for staging the films “The Roof” and “Between Notes, or a Tantric Symphony.” Served as the author of the “Social Advertising” project. It is known that Grachevsky fought with skin cancer. He spoke about this in the program “The Fate of a Man” in 2018. On March 18, the director turned 71.