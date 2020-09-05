The Belgian actress and singer Annie Cordy has died. BFM TV reports.

The star died in the French city of Vallauris. She felt bad, so firefighters went to the house, who could not help the artist. She died suddenly due to cardiac arrest. Cordy was 92 years old.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex expressed his condolences over the death of the actress. He called her “popular and sunny, both in the city and on stage, as well as joyful and generous with both his audience and friends.”

A friend of the artist said that he was upset, but not surprised because of what happened. According to him, in recent years, the actress and singer have had memory problems.

Annie Cordy (real name – Leonia Juliana Kuremen) was born on June 16, 1928. She has appeared in The Last Diamond, Cat, Wild Grasses, Rain Passenger, Disco and April Fish. In total, during her career, she starred in more than 50 films. In addition, Cordy has recorded over 700 songs. Among her most famous compositions are Tata Yoyo and La bonne du curé.