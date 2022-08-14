LAWN. The juvenile court of Florence entrusted the son of Luana D’Orazio to the maternal grandparents for 24 months, the 22-year-old worker crushed by the warper she was employed on May 3, 2021 in Montemurlo (Prato).

The court, as the newspapers report today after the anticipation of the Florentine courieraccepted the appeal of Francesco D’Orazio and Emma Marrazzo, Luana’s parents, against the ex-partner of their daughter, Giuseppe Lerose, a worker who lives in Calabria and who has other children and had asked to continue to have contact with the child, who has been deprived of parental responsibility for the child.

The appeal for the forfeiture of the parental responsibility of Giuseppe Lerose was filed on October 28 last year by Luana’s parents. In the appeal it was pointed out that Luana, after the separation from her partner, had already obtained the exclusive custody of her son in July 2017, with the possibility for the father to meet the son as often as she wanted, giving five notice. days.

In fact, the child’s grandparents claim, Lerose has not visited his son since 2017. An attitude, add Luana’s parents, which has not changed even after the tragic death of their daughter. On 5 September there will be a new hearing, this time in Pistoia, for the appointment of the tutelary judge.

Another crucial date regarding the tragedy of the young worker will be 22 September when the preliminary hearing will take place to decide the indictment of the three defendants accused of manslaughter and willful removal of the accident prevention precautions of the machinery on which the 22 years old: the owner of the warper, Luana Coppini, her husband Daniele Faggi and the maintenance technician Mario Cusimano.

