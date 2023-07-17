Anthony Gentili was vacuuming when the unpredictable happened: he was electrocuted at the age of 35

Police are investigating the death of Anthony Gentili. The man lost his life at the age of just 35, inside his home, currently under seizure. The investigators suspect a possible malfunction of the life-saving system of the electrical system.

Anthony Gentili lost his life on July 11th. He stood using the vacuum cleaner to clean the floor of his house when he was electrocuted. It is not yet clear what and how it happened. The investigators started the investigation and seized the house. The suspicion is that the 35-year-old may have connected a non-compliant cable and that the life-saving system didn’t work. Or, it could have just been a tragic accident. The shock, while vacuuming, left him no way out.

The 118 health workers promptly reached the house and have, for a long time, tried to revive the man. Unfortunately, every attempt was in vain. It was already too late, Anthony has lost his life instantly. The agents also reached the scene of the drama and immediately started all the necessary investigations.

Gentili was originally from Magliano Sabina, a town in the province of Rieti. He lived in that house with his partner. The news of his disappearance has thrown into despair all those who knew him and who are in these hours fondly remembering, including through social networks. Photos of Anthony smiling, accompanied by moving sentences and broken hearts.

Even the ex-partner recalled it with heartbreaking words, their lives had separated, but they had managed to maintain a good relationship for the sake of their child. That child who adored his dad and now will never be able to hug him again: “Now that you’re gone, I don’t know what to do. How do I do with Leo? He dotes on you. You left us too soon. Bye Giggio”.