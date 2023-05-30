He died when he was still a teenager Sheena Lossetto, deceased at age 14 in an accident involving her family’s car, a head-on that gave her no escape. Driving the other car was a police officerwho was engaged in a car chase of two alleged robbers. After the bend, the impact that took the teenager’s life. Now the agent will go to trial for his death.

Sheena Lossetto lost her life in Rome on 1 March 2021, following an accident that occurred in via di Salone, in the eastern suburbs of Rome. A policeman was chasing a car carrying two robbers, when he suddenly had a head-on with another car.

Near a curve, the traffic police officer he lost control of his vehicle, ending his race against a car in which the 14-year-old was traveling with her family. There was nothing for her to do.

The police officer who was driving his patrol car at full speed has been indicted: the charges are of vehicular homicide and injuries. Sheena’s family members were also injured in the impact, while the girl lost her life on the spot.

The agents later found the car of the alleged robbers abandoned on the A24 motorway. Following the accident, the agent was charged in the death of the 14-year-old. The Gup of Rome sent him to trial: the first hearing will be on March 18, 2025 in front of the single judge.

Two years after the disappearance of the young resident of Zagarolo, therefore, the investigations have been concluded. For the Prosecutor’s Office, the policeman would not have driven prudently, despite the fact that he was engaged in a chase.

The prosecutor contests his failure to comply with the “rules of common diligence and prudence” contained in the Highway Code, which also apply to vehicles in police service and emergency vehicles, which must not in any case constitute a danger to other road users .