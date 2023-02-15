The mayor of Ancarano speaks with emotion and sadness, commenting on the case of 12-year-old boy who died in Teramo, after falling off the swing. It was evening and he was playing in the front garden. The fall, the strong blow to the head, the rush to the hospital, the tears, for a very young life that passed away too soon. As recalled by the mayor of the Municipality in Teramo.

Photo source from Pixabay

Michelangelo Scaramazza there is no more. The 12-year-old boy died of causes yet to be ascertained. What is known is that, before dinner, he had gone out to play on the swing in the garden in front of the house. Suddenly, however, he would fall, hitting his head hard on the ground.

THE parents immediately alerted the emergency services, when they found their son unconscious in the garden of their house. He was lying on the ground next to the swing. The boy was rescued by a medical ambulance that arrived from the Sant’Omero hospital.

Unfortunately, however, the doctors could not help but ascertain the death of Michelangelo Scaramazza. On the spot, in addition to the rescuers, also the Carabinieri of the local station, who have to reconstruct what happened in that garden.

A very accredited hypothesis could be that of a sudden illness, which made the child fall, found unconscious. Only the autopsy and investigations will be able to establish exactly why a 12-year-old boy flew to heaven too early.

Photo source from Pixabay

12-year-old boy who died in Teramo, the words of the mayor of the municipality where he lived with his family

The mayor of Ancarano, Angelo Panichi, thus speaks of the news that has shaken the whole community, where Michelangelo’s family is well liked.

Photo source from Pixabay