THE social services have abandoned her. Laura Winham passed away at her home and the body was found alone after 3 years. The family members, who no longer had contact with the young woman who had received a diagnosis of schizophrenia and had moved away from them of her own free will, denounce a situation that led to the sad epilogue. With the discovery of her body in an advanced state of decomposition.

Doctors had diagnosed a Laura Winham schizophrenia. She couldn’t take care of herself. She had chosen to move away from her family, going to live alone. English social services were supposed to take care of her, but something went wrong.

For more than 3 years, in fact, no one noticed that Laura Winham had died in her home in a Woking council building, in Surrey, England. The family today denounces the national health system and social services.

Police found the mummified body of the 38-year-old woman in May 2021. According to the family members, from whom the woman had long since moved away, social services did not realize the worsening of his health and they didn’t even do routine checkups to see if he was okay.

For three and a half years his own lifeless body he remained locked in his house. Although the disability benefits and the gas supply were no longer active.

Laura Winham died at home, her body found only after 3 and a half years

Almost two years after the discovery of his body, the preliminary hearing will take place in court. On January 30, the authorities will have to determine whether to investigate social services for defaults.

For her family, the system has lost her. The treatments had begun to take effect and she was also graduating. Then suddenly the worsening, the definitive estrangement from the family and the social services that have abandoned her.