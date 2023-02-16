A sushi dinner proved to be fatal for Rossella Di Fuorti, the 40-year-old who died at home in Naples, after celebrating her birthday by eating sushi with her family in a restaurant in the city. The woman was killed by a cerebral hemorrhage. These are the first results of the autopsy examination ordered by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office which took place in the Second Polyclinic of Naples. To get a complete picture, the experts will have to wait for the histological results that will be performed on the samples taken.

The 40-year-old mother of two children had died at home on her birthday after having eaten a meal in a restaurant in the Fuorigrotta district that prepares sushi and other oriental dishes. After the autopsy, the histological results are awaited to establish what happened and whether there could be a direct correlation between the sushi-based meal and what happened upon returning home where the woman first accused vomiting, then collapsed and died without help could do nothing for her.

It should be underlined that other people had also consumed the same dishes that day, but none of them had accused of falling ill. The husband had reported to the judicial police that her wife had never previously accused of allergic reactions to any type of food.