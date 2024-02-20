Laura Porta died at 37, while pregnant: the note issued by the local health authority and her husband's last post on social media

Now everyone is shocked by the sudden and heartbreaking death of the 37-year-old nurse Laura Porta. For her, her husband Antonio and her entire family, it was supposed to be just a moment of joy, which in reality turned into a real drama in the space of a few hours.

The woman was eight months pregnant with little Andrea. Up until that moment, everything was going well for her and her baby normallywhen suddenly the unthinkable happened.

On Sunday 18 February, Laura began to feel ill bad in his home. The man immediately asked for emergency services, who after stabilizing the 37-year-old, arranged for her timely transfer to the hospital San Jacopo of Pistoia. Once here, the doctors immediately understood what the situation was desperate. For this reason they subjected her to an emergency caesarean section.

The little one was also born in serious conditions. That's why they urgently transferred him to Meyer from Florence. Laura, on the other hand, remained in this hospital, but a few hours after her admission, she didn't make it. The doctors had no choice but to note how heartbreaking it was death.

The last post of Laura Porta's husband, before his passing

The same Asl local, in a note issued, wanted to explain what they tried to do and also the nearness that they want to express to their family. They wrote:

We express our heartfelt condolences and closeness to the family, the company and the healthcare workers of the San Jacopo hospital, for the death of the young pregnant woman in the eighth month of pregnancy, which occurred yesterday. Despite the emergency and urgent interventions, the young woman died and her baby is hospitalized at Meyer, with a reserved prognosis. For the young mother, a diagnostic test will be arranged to trace the causes of her death.

Just a few days before this heartbreaking episode, Laura's husband also wanted to publish a post on social media. The man, called Anthony and who works as a prison guard, in his message, which was supposed to be one of joy, he wrote: “We are discovering the joy of becoming parents, and our love is on the way, little Andrea who, day by day, makes us happier and happier!”