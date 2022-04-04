It is destined to raise the issue of the death of Janna, a German tourist who died on the beaches of Lazio last January 20.

He was called Janna the young German tourist, only 25 years old, who died in January of this year in Italy, more precisely in Lazio. The boyfriend who was with her, interviewed by The Republic, denounced the lack of professionalism of the emergency switchboard which he himself called on the day of the tragedy. The administration of the Region, however, denies everything.

The affair took place on January 20 last. Janna and Michael, one German tourist couple respectively 34 and 25 years old, they were on the beach of Focene, on the Lazio coast.

They were aboard the camper they were using to do a European tour when the girl had a sickness and collapsed to the ground. At that point, the boy made a call to the emergency number requesting the intervention of aambulance.

According to what was told by the same Michael to journalists de The Republicthat’s when the problems started.

The young man said that already in the phone call he had to wait too long for the operator who had answered to find a colleague who could speak English.

Then, once found, always with great communication problems, he managed to communicate his position.

The man said that the operator had told him to leave the GPS on in order to be found more easily. However, he explained, the rescue vehicle was late in arriving, so he decided to leave with his vehicle and go to meet the doctors.

Janna died shortly after in the hospital

Janna was eventually transported to the Grassi hospital in Ostia, where she died shortly after her arrival.

The intervention of the Carabinieri, who questioned the 25-year-old’s boyfriend. Even in that case, Michael explained, there were severe problems with speaking.

The young woman’s body is still in Italy, waiting for an autopsy to be carried out. The family, assisted by an Italian lawyer, asks to be able at least to have her body back, in order to give the girl a burial.

The reply from the Lazio Region

Following the publication of the interview in the newspaper La Repubblica, the Lazio region wanted replicate to the statements of the victim’s boyfriend. Here is the press release:

With reference to the article published by Repubblica cronaca di Roma, we would like to specify that the emergency call on 20.01.2022 at 3.39 pm was immediately handled correctly in English and the intervention was geolocated with the coordinates of latitude and longitude. The phone call lasted about two minutes and the audio content, granted by the Operations Center of the single emergency number, is fully enclosed for transparency.