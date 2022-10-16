Sassari, the prosecutor has decided to suspend the autopsy that was scheduled on Giovanna Satta’s body: the reason

The same Prosecutor of Sassari after the complaint presented by the family, decided to block and suspend the autopsy on the body of Giovanna Satta. The young mother of 25, who unfortunately lost her life after giving birth to her third daughter.

The family members upset by the incident, therefore decided to present a regular one complaint. The purpose is precisely that of shed light on the sad episode, but above all they want to understand what happened.

The events took place in the night between Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 October. While she was hospitalized in the obstetrics and gynecology ward of the San Pietro Clinic in Sassari, Sardinia.

Giovanna was at his third pregnancy and unfortunately, the situation was not progressing well. She was pregnant with problems and the doctors in the night soon realized that the conditions of the mother and the baby were very severe.

For this reason, with the hope of being able to save them, they decided to subject her to a emergency caesarean section, even though he was in his sixth month. However, it is during the surgery that the woman has lost his lifenever being able to know his third daughter.

Giovanna from what has emerged so far, she lost her life for ableeding and cardiac arrest. However, it will only be the autopsy exam that will reveal what has it caused.

The decision of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the death of Giovanna Satta

The hospital itself, given the dynamics of the facts, has decided to start an investigation internal and therefore to have also the autopsy. However, the family members decided to file a complaint with the prosecutor.

Precisely for this complaint, the prosecutor who is dealing with the case, has decided to block the examination and to postpone it on a date to be determined. The purpose is just what a coroner appointed by them to carry it out.

The community of Padru, where the woman lived with her family, at the time she chose to do something for her husband. The man was left alone with three little girls, a baby girl and the others 3 and 5 years old. Indeed the citizens have initiated a fundraiser to help him with his expenses.