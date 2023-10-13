The family of Matteo Battaglia, the 22-year-old who died after the collapse of a mezzanine, have agreed to organ donation

The Ragusa prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the death of Matteo Battaglia, the 22-year-old from Comiso fell into the chasm that opened in a mezzanine of the house he wanted to buy and which he had gone to view with his girlfriend. The family, meanwhile, has agreed to the removal and donation of the young man’s organs.

A devastating drama has shocked the community of Comisoa Sicilian municipality in the province of Ragusa.

Matteo, a young man from only 22 years old of good hopes, with a passion for motors and football and who dreamed of a happy future together with his girlfriend, passed away following a dramatic accident.

A huge AC Milan fan, he worked in a shop of motorcycles and dreamed of opening one of his own.

He had identified a property that seemed ideal for realizing his dream, so on Sunday afternoon, together with his girlfriend and to some real estate agents it went to view an apartment in via Generale Amato.

Unfortunately it happened during the visit the unpredictable and irreparable.

A mezzanine has surrendered and poor Matteo himself fell into the chasm that opened.

THE rescuers they arrived immediately on site, extracted the 22-year-old from the building and urgently transported him to hospital, where doctors tried everything they could to save him. After two days of agony, however, the boy passed away forever.

An investigation has been opened into the death of Matteo Battaglia

The dramatic event is investigated by the Ragusa prosecutor’s officewho opened an investigation and entered in the register of suspects, as a necessary act, the owner of the property where the accident occurred.

The same stable was placed under seizureto allow investigators to carry out all the necessary findings in safety.

Huge the ache in Comiso for the disappearance of Matteo Battaglia.

Maria Rita Schembari, mayor of Comiso, took to social media with a touching message of condolence for the family. In the statement, the first citizen mentioned the nice gesture of Matteo’s family, who decided to agree to organ removal and donation.

Furthermore, he announced that the day of the funeral will be proclaimed citizen mourning.