The suspects in the case of Anna Bellisario's death say they are saddened by what happened. The girl, allergic to milk, had eaten a non-vegan tiramisu, passed off as vegan

In the event of the death of Anna Bellisario, the suspects say they are saddened for what happened to the young girl. She had decided to order a tiramisu Vegan, since she was allergic to milk. But, in reality, there were ingredients inside that shouldn't have been there. For this reason, after a few days of hospitalization, the woman's heart stopped forever.

Giuseppe Loiero and his mother Giovanna Anoia they are the two under investigation for the death of the young 20-year-old. They are the managers of Glg srl, the company that produces 'Tiramisun' with the Mascherpa brand, a dessert sold as vegan. He is the legal representative, she is the manager of the production lines.

On January 26, 2023 Anna had ordered in a fast food in Milan this dessert which had to be vegan, therefore not contain any products derived from milk, to which she was strongly allergic. Unfortunately, however, this was not the case and she fell into a coma, losing her life a few days later.

The investigating judge Fiammetta Modica has already heard Giuseppe Loiero and his mother Giovanna Anoia, after having issued a measure of ban on entrepreneurial activity for one year. The measure follows the request of the prosecutor Luca Gaglio and the deputy Tiziana Siciliano.

The two investigated for manslaughter, assisted by the lawyer Guido Camera, have decided to exercise the right not to respond. On January 27 last year they had already stopped the production of vegan desserts, immediately after Anna ended up in a coma.

Anna Bellisario, the suspects must answer to the charge of manslaughter

The two suspects, while making use of the right not to respond, said they were deeply sorry for what happened to the young 20-year-old girl. And they will work to fix the company.

In the order issued by the investigating judge, we read that the death of the 20-year-old is due to the incorrect use of mascarpone in the production of the cream intended for vegan tiramisu.