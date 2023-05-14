Arrests arrived for the sad story that led to the death of Alexa Bartell, she died from a boulder that hit her car

An important turning point is what the investigators discovered about the accident that led to the premature death of Alexa Bartel. Three boys aged between 18 and 20 were arrested on charges of crime, as they were framed by some images from the cameras.

The young people on that day didn’t throw a boulder only at that girl’s car, but at least at others 7. Fortunately, however, in other cases, they did not lead to the death of the motorist.

It was there 10.45 pm on Wednesday 26 April. Alexa was driving her car and was driving home after hers workshift. He lived in the state of Colorado.

They were talking about the usual things and so far, for both it seemed to be one evening like the others. The young woman was talking to her about what had happened to her that day.

When suddenly, her friend no longer heard her voice. She tried to call her several times, but never having received a response, he decided to to locate his phone.

Once she got there, she did heartbreaking discovery. Unfortunately, the girl was already lifeless after a boulder he hit her car, leaving her no way out. She asked for the prompt intervention of the police. The latter have started all the investigations of the case.

Those arrested in the death of Alexa Bartell

The culprits are called Joseph Koenig, Nicholas Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak and they are all accused of felony in the first degree. The youngest of them, who is about 18, explained what it is success that evening.

Joseph the first, explained precisely that once the car was hit with that giant boulder, they immediately went to see. She stated that she took one photo to the car and then immediately ran away.

None of the three in speaking of what happened, showed gods guilt feelings. However, the agents managed to frame them from some testimonies and some images from the cameras in the area. Now they are all in arrest and soon they can have their trial.